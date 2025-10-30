IRCTC Update: Train services in the Nanpara–Mailani section of the district have been suspended since August due to flood damage near Bhira railway station in Lakhimpur. The North Eastern Railway is preparing to resume operations from the second week of November, providing much-needed relief to local passengers and offering a more affordable travel option to other districts.

Currently, there are no direct rail or transport services from the district headquarters to Lakhimpur Kheri. Residents previously relied on trains and buses from Nanpara, but the suspension of two up and two down trains between Mailani and Nanpara has caused significant inconvenience. Many passengers have had to travel to nearby towns such as Bichhiya, Mailani, Tikunia, Palia, Manjhra, Khairatia, and Bhira at higher costs.

ALSO READ: Pakistan In Panic? Islamabad Shuts Down Air Routes Before India’s Massive Trishul Military Drill Near Sir Creek With the railway track now fully repaired and floodwaters receded, the North Eastern Railway is working to restart services. If all goes as planned, trains are expected to resume on November 12. This will make travel to Palia and Mailani easier and more affordable for district residents.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission Explained: How Fitment Factor Will Boost Your Salaries, Pensions? Here’s How To Calculate “Train operations on the Mailani–Nanpara section were suspended due to damaged tracks. The suspension, initially set to end on October 31, has now been extended to November 10. Services will resume in the second week of November, as directed by higher officials,” said Mahesh Gupta, Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway.