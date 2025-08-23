The body of a senior clerk in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a resident of the Railway Stadium Colony, has been found in his room. When he did not arrive at the office by the afternoon, his colleagues informed the Cantt police station.

After breaking down the door to enter the room, police found the body of Syed Ehtesham Haider on the bed. Medicines were scattered nearby, raising suspicions of illness. Syed Ehtesham Haider (50), originally from Nagdopur in Muhammadabad, Gohna, Mau district, lived in government quarters in the Railway Stadium Colony. He was posted as a senior clerk in the office of the RPF Assistant Security Commissioner for the Gorakhpur region.

On Friday morning, when he did not arrive at the office, his colleagues started calling him, but their suspicions grew when they received no response. In the afternoon, his colleagues informed the Cantt police. At 2 p.m., police from the Cantt station arrived at the scene with a forensic team. When there was no response from inside the room despite several attempts, the door was broken down. Upon entering, they found Syed Ehtesham Haider's body on the bed in a partially undressed state, with medicines scattered about.