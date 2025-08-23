Payments can now also be made via QR code at the active Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (M-PACS) in the state's rural areas. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperation, JPS Rathore, launched the M-PACS QR code system at the Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Bank headquarters on Saturday.

The QR code system will most benefit the farmers associated with PACS. They will be able to pay the actual price to the M-PACS via QR code after purchasing fertiliser, seeds, pesticides, and other items.

Present at the launch were Principal Secretary of the Cooperation Department, Saurabh Babu; Commissioner and Registrar, Yogesh Kumar; Managing Director of UPCB, RK Kulshrestha; Additional Registrar (Agricultural Investment) and MD of PCU, SK Goswami, among others.

On this occasion, JPS Rathore presented QR codes to the secretaries of five PACS. Rathore said that payments via QR code at PACS will most benefit the farmers. Instructions have been given to immediately start payments via QR code at the 6,800 actively working PACS.