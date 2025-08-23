- By News Desk
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Payments can now also be made via QR code at the active Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (M-PACS) in the state's rural areas. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperation, JPS Rathore, launched the M-PACS QR code system at the Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Bank headquarters on Saturday.
The QR code system will most benefit the farmers associated with PACS. They will be able to pay the actual price to the M-PACS via QR code after purchasing fertiliser, seeds, pesticides, and other items.
Present at the launch were Principal Secretary of the Cooperation Department, Saurabh Babu; Commissioner and Registrar, Yogesh Kumar; Managing Director of UPCB, RK Kulshrestha; Additional Registrar (Agricultural Investment) and MD of PCU, SK Goswami, among others.
On this occasion, JPS Rathore presented QR codes to the secretaries of five PACS. Rathore said that payments via QR code at PACS will most benefit the farmers. Instructions have been given to immediately start payments via QR code at the 6,800 actively working PACS.
Urea is currently being distributed from these PACS. Farmers will get relief from the difficulties of paying in cash. The transaction process will become more transparent and smoother. He said that there is no shortage of urea in the state.
He also said that some societies have a shortage of personnel, due to which they are being opened on alternate days. Other personnel from the division and district are being deployed to the societies to ensure fertiliser distribution according to the farmers' demand.
He stated that financial assistance will be provided by the government to 580 newly formed M-PACS. Rs 1 lakh will be given for margin money and Rs 1 Lakh for infrastructure.
Previously established M-PACS will also be given Rs 2 Lakh for infrastructural needs. This year, Rs 1 Crore are to be given to M-PACS for infrastructure. He stated that 1,900 Primary Dairy Cooperative Societies (PDCS) have been linked with district cooperative banks. Well-performing societies will be appointed as Bank Mitras (Banking Correspondents). Micro ATM facilities will be provided.