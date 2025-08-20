After Operation Sindoor, one fact has become clear — drones will dominate future wars, whether for border security or maintaining law and order. Recognising this, the government has decided to train police and security agencies in drone technology in mission mode, with Lucknow set to play a pivotal role.

The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) has established the country’s first government forensic, AI, and robotic lab, designed specifically for drone research and training. UPSIFS Director Dr GK Goswami said the lab has been developed with the help of Milind Raj, popularly known as the ‘Drone Man of India’.

Raj, a Lucknow resident, was given this title by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, with whom he worked closely. He has built various types of drones and also set up his research lab in the city. Currently, in collaboration with UPSIFS, he is working on advanced drone and robotic technologies to strengthen India's defence capabilities.

“After Pakistan’s use of a Turkish-made drone in the recent Pahalgam attack, India’s challenges have increased. With this lab, we can train teams to track drones, study their route maps, assess capabilities, and even hack them mid-air if necessary,” Raj said.