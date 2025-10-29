The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a screening examination to bring greater transparency and competitiveness to the recruitment process for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ specialists and other posts conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Until now, these recruitments were based solely on interviews. However, with the new system, a written examination will be mandatory, carrying 75 per cent weightage, while interviews will account for the remaining 25 per cent. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined scores from both components.

The state cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Direct Recruitment (Screening Examination) Rules-2025 on Tuesday through circulation. Once implemented, the new system will apply to 75 specialist posts across various departments under the commission.

The written test will consist of two papers, one on general knowledge and another containing subject-specific questions related to the concerned department.

Initially, the UPPSC had proposed a 50-50 distribution of marks between the written exam and the interview. However, following a high-level review meeting, it was decided to revise the ratio to 75:25 to prioritise merit and transparency. The cabinet approved the proposal on this revised basis.

Officials stated that the move aims to make the recruitment process fairer, more transparent, and merit-driven, ensuring better opportunities for deserving candidates. In other key decisions approved via cabinet circulation on Tuesday: -UP DESCO has been designated as the implementing agency for installing and operating e-PoS machines for the procurement of paddy, wheat, and coarse grains across the state. -Approval was granted for a state scheme to provide Napier grass root slips and promote green fodder production on land associated with cow shelters and grazing areas for the period 2025-26 to 2027-28. -The cabinet also sanctioned the Molasses Policy for the 2025-26 molasses year, paving the way for improved management of the state's sugar and distillery sector.