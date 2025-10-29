Ranchi district is expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall over the next three days due to the influence of Cyclone Montha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal. The Ranchi Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several locations within the district from October 28 to October 30, 2025.

Weather Forecast Details

October 28 (Tuesday): Likelihood of thunder, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per h in some areas.

October 29 (Wednesday): Possibility of heavy rainfall in many parts of the district, accompanied by strong wind gusts, thunder, and lightning.

October 30 (Thursday): Heavy rainfall warning continues, with torrential rain, lightning, and strong winds expected in several places.

October 31 (Friday): The weather is expected to improve, with no specific warnings issued for this day.

The Meteorological Department anticipates the cyclone's effects could persist for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Public Advisory And Safety Measures

The district administration has issued an appeal for public alertness and safety in view of the forecast:

Avoid Risky Areas: Stay away from low-lying areas, rivers, and drains during heavy rain.

Lightning Safety: Do not stand in open fields, under tall trees, near electricity poles, or in open spaces during thunderstorms. Seek shelter in sturdy structures.

Strong Winds: Take shelter in robust buildings.

Emergency Contact: In case of any emergency, contact the nearest administrative office or control room.

Potential Impacts And Preparedness

Daily life may be affected by the heavy rain. Potential issues include:

Waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Disruption of electricity supply.

Falling trees.

In response, the administration has placed disaster management teams on high alert.

