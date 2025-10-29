Two Japanese companies are planning to establish manufacturing units for automobile equipment in the Yamuna Authority area, aiming to set up near the upcoming Noida International Airport. They have requested land and proposed a combined investment of approximately Rs 900 crore.

- The likely location is Sector-8, which is being developed near Noida International Airport. - Yamuna Authority CEO, Rakesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that the proposals from both companies will soon be forwarded to the government for approval. - Land allocation will proceed once the necessary government approvals are obtained. - These manufacturing units are expected to produce car seats, tractor nuts and bolts, and other automobile equipment.