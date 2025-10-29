- By Akansha Pandey
Two Japanese companies are planning to establish manufacturing units for automobile equipment in the Yamuna Authority area, aiming to set up near the upcoming Noida International Airport. They have requested land and proposed a combined investment of approximately Rs 900 crore.
A delegation representing both companies met with Yamuna Authority officials on Tuesday to discuss their proposals.
Company Details And Investment
- Kyowa Leather Cloth Company Limited:
Group: Part of the Toyota group.
Product: Synthetic leather materials, primarily for car seat covers and interiors.
Supplies to: Major companies like Maruti and Toyota.
Indian Partner: Partnering with India's Krishna Group for the unit.
Investment: Proposed Rs 450 crore.
Land Request: 10 acres.
- Meira Corporation
Product: Nuts and bolts.
Supplies to: Tractor manufacturer Escorts Kubota.
Investment: Proposed Rs 450 crore.
Land Request: 10 acres.
Land Allocation And Approval Process
- The Yamuna Authority is considering allocating 10 acres of land each to both companies.
- The likely location is Sector-8, which is being developed near Noida International Airport.
- Yamuna Authority CEO, Rakesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that the proposals from both companies will soon be forwarded to the government for approval.
- Land allocation will proceed once the necessary government approvals are obtained.
- These manufacturing units are expected to produce car seats, tractor nuts and bolts, and other automobile equipment.