The Railway administration has approved the construction of a significant 854-metre-long railway bridge over the Narayani River (Gandak) between Paniyhawa and Valmikinagar. The construction organisation has issued a tender for this bridge (designated Bridge No. 50), and work is expected to begin soon after the tender process concludes.

Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar Doubling Project This new bridge is a crucial component of the Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar railway line doubling project (95.95 km). Budget: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 1,120.66 crore for this project. Scope: The project includes building 9 crossing stations, 3 halt stations, 10 major bridges, 43 minor bridges, and this one important bridge over the Narayani. Phases: The doubling work is planned in five phases: Cantt- Pipraich (16.09 km)

Pipraich-Kaptanganj (19.72 km)

Kaptanganj-Siswa Bazar (26.16 km)

Siswa Bazar- Paniyhawa (20.87 km)

Paniyhawa-Valmikinagar (13.10 km) Current Status: Construction is underway in the first phase, with rapid progress on laying lines and building bridges and stations between Gorakhpur and Kaptanganj.

Further Doubling Approved Beyond Gorakhpur- Narkatiaganj The Ministry of Railways has also approved the doubling of approximately 256 kilometres of railway line beyond Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj in Bihar. Sections: This includes the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections. Budget & Impact: Rs 4,553 crore will be spent on this, generating an estimated 8.7 million jobs. Benefits: These doubling projects will strengthen the rail network connecting northeastern states with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, allow for more trains based on demand, and enhance rail connectivity between Nepal and North-East India. Progress On Other Doubling Projects Bhatni-Banaras-Prayagraj: Train services on the double line of this North Eastern Railway route are expected to commence by December 2025. Bhatni-Audihar (117 km): Doubling work is gaining momentum. Completed Sections (Total 50.29 km): Kirihirapur-Indara (12.98 km), Sadat-Audihar (18.21 km), Bhatni-Pivkol (5.25 km), and Belthra Road-Kirihirapur (13.85 km). Turtipar Bridge: Construction of the bridge over the Saryu River at Turtipar is progressing rapidly. Cost & Funding: Total project cost is Rs 2,529.46 crore. The 2024-25 budget allocated Rs 413.33 crore for completion. Gorakhpur Nakaha Jungle-Barhni-Gonda (215 km): Status: Timeline: Benefit: Provides an alternative route for trains from Bihar towards Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai. Official Confirmation Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "A tender has been issued for the construction of a railway bridge over the Gandak River, designated as bridge number 50, under the Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar doubling project. This bridge will be 854 metres long. The construction of the bridge will increase line capacity, which will consequently make it possible to operate more trains on this rail route."