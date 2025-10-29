- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Following the Election Commission's announcement of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for assembly constituencies in 12 states, including Uttar Pradesh, the Noida district administration commenced preparations on Tuesday.
Initial Preparations And Coordination
Officials engaged in a series of online meetings throughout the day with election authorities based in Delhi and Lucknow.
- On Tuesday morning, district administration officials participated in an online meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner of India and officials from the 12 relevant states.
- In the afternoon, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, held an online meeting to provide directions for the SIR process.
- In the evening, District Magistrate Dr V K Singh, along with other relevant officials, met with representatives of political parties.
Appeal to Political Parties During the meeting, the DM appealed for the cooperation of political parties in the campaign. Key requests included:
- Appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) promptly to assist in the process.
- Ensuring that no eligible voter is left off the electoral roll.
- Raising awareness among voters about the SIR process.
The SIR Process Explained
The DM outlined the procedure for the Special Intensive Revision:
Baseline: The electoral roll as of January 1, 2003, will serve as the baseline. Voters registered after this date are likely relatives or family members of the baseline voters, which will be verified to create a list of genuine voters.
Door-to-Door Verification (November 4 - December 4): Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of every voter listed on the current roll.
Enumeration Form: BLOs will provide an enumeration form during their visit.
Submission Requirement: Voters must fill out this form and return it to the BLO with supporting evidence as soon as possible.
Consequence of Non-Submission: Failure to submit the completed form with evidence will result in the voter's name being removed from the electoral roll.
Re-registration: Voters whose names are removed will need to fill out Form 6 to register as new voters.
New Voters: Young people who will turn 18 years of age by January 1, 2026, will also be included in the electoral roll during this revision.
Role of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) The DM emphasised the role of BLAs appointed by political parties in:
- Assisting voters in filling out the enumeration forms.
- Ensuring the forms are returned to the BLOs.
Key Dates for the SIR
October 28 - November 3: Preparation and training phase.
November 4 - December 4: BLOs conduct door-to-door visits for enumeration forms.
December 9: Publication of the draft electoral roll.
December 9 - January 8: Period for filing claims and objections.
February 7: Publication of the final electoral roll.
Officials Present ADM (Administration) Satyaprakash Singh, SDM Deeksha Joshi, and various other officials attended the evening meeting with political party representatives.
Also Read: Amit Shah's Big Statement On NDA Chief Minister Face: 'Nitish Kumar Is CM In Bihar...No Seat Vacant' | Video