Following the Election Commission's announcement of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for assembly constituencies in 12 states, including Uttar Pradesh, the Noida district administration commenced preparations on Tuesday.

Initial Preparations And Coordination

Officials engaged in a series of online meetings throughout the day with election authorities based in Delhi and Lucknow.

- On Tuesday morning, district administration officials participated in an online meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner of India and officials from the 12 relevant states.

- In the afternoon, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, held an online meeting to provide directions for the SIR process.

- In the evening, District Magistrate Dr V K Singh, along with other relevant officials, met with representatives of political parties.

Appeal to Political Parties During the meeting, the DM appealed for the cooperation of political parties in the campaign. Key requests included:

Appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) promptly to assist in the process.

Ensuring that no eligible voter is left off the electoral roll.

Raising awareness among voters about the SIR process.

The SIR Process Explained

The DM outlined the procedure for the Special Intensive Revision: