The path has been cleared for the construction of a new bus stand in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli district. The Uttar Pradesh state government has approved a proposal, processed via cabinet by circulation, to facilitate this project.

Land Transfer And Approval

- The government has sanctioned the free transfer and mutation (registration) of land located in the village of Patti RaisKaithwal, Unchahar tehsil.

- The land will be registered in favour of the Transport Department.

Relief for Travellers This decision is expected to bring significant relief to commuters in the Unchahar area. Currently, local residents face considerable difficulty due to the absence of proper facilities for bus halts and parking.

Construction And Facilities

- The Transport Department will commence the construction process soon.

- A budget of Rs 9 crore had previously been allocated for the bus stand's construction.

- The proposed bus stand will feature modern amenities, including:

Waiting room

Drinking water facilities

Toilets

Ticket counter

Digital information board

The tehsil administration had earlier recommended 5.25 bigha of land to be registered in the name of the Transport Corporation for this purpose.