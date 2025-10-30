The slow pace of the Farmer Registry preparation has become a matter of concern for the Uttar Pradesh government. Of the total 2.88 crore farmers targeted for registration, only about 1.34 crore (54.28 per cent) have been registered so far. Officials have now been directed to accelerate the process to ensure farmers are not deprived of benefits such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi instalment.

According to data from the Agriculture Department, the campaign, launched on December 18 last year and extended several times, has shown limited progress despite a renewed push since September 16. So far, only 54.28 per cent of the registry work has been completed across the state.

Progress varies widely among districts:

-25 districts, including Chandauli, Jalaun, Gonda, Mahoba, Mau, Kushinagar, and Jhansi, have completed less than 50 per cent of the registration.

-34 districts have achieved between 50 per cent and 60 per cent progress.

-Only 16 districts have crossed the 60 per cent completion mark.

To bridge the gap, District Magistrates have been instructed to hold farmer registration camps in every village by 30 November and conduct awareness drives, especially in lagging districts.

Top-Performing Districts

Leading the state in registration are Sitapur (74.74 per cent), Basti (74.40 per cent), Rampur (71.34 per cent), Jaunpur (69.86 per cent), Bijnor (68.29 per cent), and Firozabad (66.88 per cent).

Lagging Districts

At the bottom of the list are Lalitpur (44.69 per cent), Sultanpur (44.94 per cent), Ayodhya (44.98 per cent), Ballia (45.01 per cent), Gautam Buddh Nagar (45.06 per cent), and Sant Kabir Nagar (45.17 per cent), with completion rates below 50 per cent.