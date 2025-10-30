The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced that the main examination for recruitment to 709 posts of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard will be held on November 9. The Commission released the Advance City Intimation Slip on Thursday, which provides details of the examination district.

According to the notification, the examination will be conducted in Lucknow and Jhansi from 10 am to 12 pm. It will include 693 posts of Forest Guard and 16 posts of Wildlife Guard. Candidates can download the advanced city information by visiting the Examination Segment on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, and entering the required details.

The Commission has stated that candidates must pay the prescribed fee before accessing the city information slip. It has also clarified that this slip is not the admit card for the main examination.

The admit cards will be issued separately, and candidates must carry them to the exam centre to be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, the typing test (tankan pariksha) for the posts of Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant will be held on December 18. The UPSSSC had declared the results of the written examination, held on April 13, on its website on Wednesday. Candidates who qualified in the main examination are eligible to appear for the typing test, for which admit cards will be released soon.