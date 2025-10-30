With police assistance, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTPE) conducted a demolition drive on Wednesday against illegal colonies in Baluda village, located under the Sohna city police station area of New Gurugram.

During the operation, two unauthorised colonies were razed. The first was developed over approximately 2.75 acres on Khasra numbers 28//2/2, 9/2, and 12/1, while the second colony spanned about 1.5 acres on Khasra numbers 47//12/3, 19, and 22/1.

The drive resulted in the demolition of one structure, boundary walls, around 60 damp proof courses (DPCs), and the road network.

DTPE officer Amit Madholia said that such actions would continue to curb illegal constructions and ensure planned urban development in the region.

