A new district named Kalyan Singh Nagar could be formed by incorporating the Atrauli-Gangiri area of Aligarh district and the Dibai area of Bulandshahr. Acting on a demand raised by Rajveer Singh, son of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and former MP from Etah, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process to examine the proposal.

Rajkumar Dwivedi, the officer in charge of the Revenue Council's Commissioner and Secretary's office, sent a letter to the District Magistrates of both districts on October 17, requesting a report on the possibility of creating a new district, "Kalyan Singh Nagar," by redrawing the boundaries of Aligarh and Bulandshahr districts. Atrauli could be the centre point of this district.

Kalyan Singh, who served twice as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, was elected MLA from Atrauli ten times. His grandson, Sandeep Singh, currently serves as the state's Basic Education Minister and MLA from the same constituency.

Former MP Rajveer Singh "Raju Bhaiya" in a detailed letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated that his father dedicated his life to the overall development of the state, but his birthplace, Atrauli, and his workplace, Dibai, are still deprived of the expected development. He appealed for a new district to be named after the late Kalyan Singh, similar to other districts created in honour of eminent leaders.

The proposal is considered extremely important not only from an administrative perspective but also from an emotional perspective. Kalyan Singh was one of the BJP leaders who won the assembly elections from Atrauli several times in a row. During the Ram Mandir movement, he gave a new dimension to state politics.