An insurance agent named Chander was found dead in a drain on Sunday morning in Faridabad, near Delhi. Police have arrested a woman, Laxmi, and her fiance, Keshav, in connection with the case after the accused confessed that the victim had been blackmailing Laxmi to stop her from marrying Keshav.

According to an NDTV report, police identified Chander’s body through the registration number of a motorcycle parked nearby. Investigators learned that he lived in Vinod Nagar, east Delhi, around 30 km from Faridabad, and informed his family. The body bore injury marks on the head and neck. Following a complaint filed by Chander’s brother, Madan Gopal, a murder case was registered.

During the investigation, police arrested Laxmi (29) and Keshav (26). Laxmi reportedly told police that she had known Chander for about five years. After she got engaged to Keshav, Chander became upset and allegedly began blackmailing her, demanding she not marry. Tired of the harassment, Laxmi and Keshav allegedly conspired to kill Chander, according to police spokesperson Yashpal Singh.

How Accused Killed Chander According to the NDTV report, on October 25, Laxmi invited Chander to Mithapur, Delhi, where she lived. After meeting him, she joined him on his motorcycle and directed him toward a secluded spot in Atmadpur, Faridabad. There, Keshav and two accomplices ambushed Chander, strangling and striking him on the head.

Chander died from his injuries, after which the attackers disposed of his body in a drain and fled. They reportedly removed his identification documents, but investigators were able to confirm his identity through the motorcycle's registration details. Police have arrested the main suspect, Keshav, and are still searching for his two accomplices.