Delhi Crime: Delhi Police have uncovered shocking details in a murder case where a 21-year-old forensic science student allegedly killed her live-in partner and tried to disguise the crime as an accidental fire. The woman, described by investigators as a crime-show fan, plotted the murder with her ex-boyfriend and another accomplice to take revenge on the victim.

According to police, the incident took place on October 6 at a flat in Gandhi Vihar, north Delhi. Around 2:50 AM, officers received a call about a fire on the building’s fourth floor. When the blaze was brought under control, a charred body was found inside the room. At first, the case was treated as an accidental fire and registered under sections related to negligence, pending forensic analysis.

ALSO READ: 'No Acid Traces, Accused's Location Away From Crime Scene': Shocking Revelations In Delhi Acid Attack Case CCTV Footage Exposes Suspicious Movements Before Blaze However, doubts surfaced after the victim’s cousin raised concerns over the circumstances of the fire. CCTV footage from the area revealed that two people had entered the building before the fire and one woman left shortly before it started. Police identified her as the victim’s girlfriend, a BSc forensic science student from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who had been in a relationship with him since May.

Investigators later learned that the relationship had soured after the woman discovered that her partner, a UPSC aspirant, had recorded obscene videos of her and refused to delete them. Humiliated and angry, she reportedly turned to her ex-boyfriend for help. Together, they hatched a plan to kill the victim and destroy evidence.

Strangled And Assaulted Before Pouring Ghee And Alcohol Using her background in forensic science and her knowledge from watching crime shows, the woman plotted to make the murder appear like an accidental fire. On the night of October 5, the trio allegedly went to the victim’s flat, strangled and assaulted him before pouring ghee (clarified butter) and alcohol over the body to create the illusion of an accidental blaze.

Ex-Boyfriend Manipulated Gas Cylinder to Trigger Fire Police said the ex-boyfriend, who works as an LPG distributor, used his expertise to manipulate a gas cylinder. He opened the regulator, ignited the lighter and set the fire. The group fled the scene, taking the victim’s laptop, hard disk and other belongings, as the gas cylinder exploded about an hour later, completely charring the body.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt To Hold CET-2025 For Free Coaching Scheme On October 30; Over 2,000 Students To Benefit Police Trace Suspects Through CCTV And Call Records The murder plot unravelled when investigators analysed CCTV footage, call records and technical data, tracing the accused to Moradabad. The woman was arrested on October 18, her ex-boyfriend on October 21 and their associate on October 23.

Police have recovered crucial evidence, including the hard disk, mobile phones and a trolley bag. Further forensic examination, including viscera tests, is underway to confirm the exact cause of death.