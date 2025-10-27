The initial investigation by the Delhi Police in the alleged acid attack on a 20-year-old DU student has revealed shocking details that have raised questions about the authenticity of the incident itself. The police have found out that the location of the prime suspect was away from the crime scene. The police said that, prima facie, investigators found that Jitender was not in the area when the attack supposedly took place. During the interrogation, Jitender has also made the same claim. "We have interrogated Jitender, who has claimed that he was not present in the area when the incident occurred," police said. "So far, his location at the time of the incident does not place him at the crime scene. Multiple angles are being verified. His call detail records (CDR) show him in the Karol Bagh area and not on the crime scene," an officer said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Acid Attack Case Takes Shocking Turn As Accused’s Wife Alleges Rape By Survivor’s Father Besides, there was no CCTV camera at the site of the alleged attack and footage from around the area also does not prove Jitender's presence, the officials added. The victim's account is also under suspicion as she got off from the e-rickshaw 200 metres before the Laxmi Bai College, just before the alleged attack. News agency PTI cited a source claiming that no acid traces were found at the site. In another revelation, the police said that the other two accused, Ishan and Arman, are the victim's distant relatives, and both families are locked in a property dispute. Moreover, in 2018, a member of the victim's family had thrown acid at a kin of the brothers and the matter is sub judice. ALSO READ: Delhi Acid Attack: Stalker Targets 20-Year-Old DU Student In Ashok Vihar Acid attack case The matter came to light on Sunday when the victim claimed that the three accused intercepted her on her way to college and threw acid at her. During the incident, she tried to protect her face with hand and thus got serious burn injuries.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police said that the accused was stalking her for months and there was an altercation between the victim and Jitendra after which the harassment inreased. Accused's wife alleged rape by victim's father In yet another shocking twist in the case, Jitendra' wife has filed a complaint against victim's father, accusing him of raping and blackmailing her. In her complaint, she has alleged that she had worked for victim's father Aqeel some time back. During that time, he forced her into a relationship and recorded private videos. He then used the videos to blackmail her. (With PTI Inputs)