Canadian authorities have launched a manhunt after a 27-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead with severe injuries in Lincoln, Ontario, last week. Police have identified the victim as Amanpreet Saini, and the prime suspect in the case as Manpreet Singh, also 27, from Brampton. Officials believe Singh fled to India shortly after the killing, prompting the issuance of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), Saini’s body was discovered on October 21 at Charles Daley Park, near North Service Road and Highway 406. Investigators said the victim sustained “traumatic injuries,” and initial findings indicate it was a targeted attack, with no ongoing threat to public safety.

“Investigators have information to suggest that Singh fled the country shortly after Amanpreet’s body was discovered,” NRPS said in an official statement.

“This is believed to have been a targeted attack with no ongoing threat to the public,” police added.

Authorities have urged residents to contact police immediately if Singh is spotted. “Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 right away,” officials warned, adding that Singh should be considered dangerous. A Canada-wide warrant remains active for his arrest. Victim And Suspect Both Of Indian Origin Police sources told local media that Singh’s family hails from Punjab, and he had been residing in Brampton for several years. Meanwhile, Amanpreet Saini was reportedly from Sangrur district in Punjab and had been living in Toronto for the past few years.

The case has drawn widespread attention online, especially among Indo-Canadian communities. Many expressed anger over the frequency of violent crimes involving Indian-origin individuals in Canada. Some social media users criticised local media for describing Singh as a “Brampton man” instead of highlighting his Indian roots.

The tragedy comes amid heightened scrutiny of South Asian communities following a series of high-profile criminal incidents in recent months. In a separate case earlier this year, Canadian police renewed a search for another fugitive, Gurkirat Singh, accused of sexually assaulting a child in Delta, British Columbia.