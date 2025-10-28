- By Akansha Pandey
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the offline written examination (OMR-based) for recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator and various positions within the Clerical Cadre (Sub-Inspector Confidential, Assistant Sub-Inspector Clerk, Assistant Sub-Inspector Accounts) on November 1 and 2, 2025, respectively, under stringent security measures.
November 1: Computer Operator Exam
- Date: November 1, 2025
- Post: Computer Operator Grade-A
- Total Posts: 1,129
- Total Applicants: 101,396
- Examination Centres: 244 centres across 10 districts.
- Highest Centre Count: Lucknow (47 centres).
District-Wise Centre Distribution
- Agra: 13
- Bareilly: 15
- Gorakhpur: 23
- Jhansi: 11
- Kanpur Nagar: 29
- Lucknow: 47
- Meerut: 26
- Moradabad: 26
- Prayagraj: 20
- Varanasi: 34
November 2: Clerical Cadre Exam
- Date: November 2, 2025
- Posts: Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)
- Total Posts: 921
- Total Applicants: 77,079
- Examination Centres: 186 centres across 10 districts.
- Highest Centre Count: Lucknow (35 centres).
District-Wise Centre Distribution
- Agra: 13
- Bareilly: 13
- Gorakhpur: 22
- Jhansi: 10
- Kanpur Nagar: 19
- Lucknow: 35
- Meerut: 22
- Prayagraj: 9
- Varanasi: 19
Security Measures And Administration
- Strict security protocols will be enforced during the examinations.
- The Special Task Force (STF) will maintain close surveillance to monitor solver gangs.
- Double-checking arrangements will be implemented at all examination centres.
- The state government has issued detailed instructions to the District Magistrates (DMs) and police officials of all 10 participating districts regarding security arrangements and traffic management during the examination days.