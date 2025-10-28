UP Police Recruitment Exam Dates: Computer Operator Nov 1, Clerical Cadre Nov 2

An offline examination for recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator and Clerical Cadre in the Uttar Pradesh Police will be held on November 1 and 2. 244 examination centres have been set up for the Computer Operator posts and 186 for the Clerical Cadre. Strict security arrangements have been made for the examination, and the STF will be monitoring solver gangs. The administration has issued directives for security and traffic management.