  By Akansha Pandey
  Tue, 28 Oct 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
  Source:Jagran News Network
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the offline written examination (OMR-based) for recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator and various positions within the Clerical Cadre (Sub-Inspector Confidential, Assistant Sub-Inspector Clerk, Assistant Sub-Inspector Accounts) on November 1 and 2, 2025, respectively, under stringent security measures.

November 1: Computer Operator Exam

  • Date: November 1, 2025
  • Post: Computer Operator Grade-A
  • Total Posts: 1,129
  • Total Applicants: 101,396
  • Examination Centres: 244 centres across 10 districts.
  • Highest Centre Count: Lucknow (47 centres).

District-Wise Centre Distribution

- Agra: 13

- Bareilly: 15

- Gorakhpur: 23

- Jhansi: 11

- Kanpur Nagar: 29

- Lucknow: 47

- Meerut: 26

- Moradabad: 26

- Prayagraj: 20

- Varanasi: 34

November 2: Clerical Cadre Exam

  • Date: November 2, 2025
  • Posts: Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)
  • Total Posts: 921
  • Total Applicants: 77,079
  • Examination Centres: 186 centres across 10 districts.
  • Highest Centre Count: Lucknow (35 centres).

District-Wise Centre Distribution

- Agra: 13

- Bareilly: 13

- Gorakhpur: 22

- Jhansi: 10

- Kanpur Nagar: 19

- Lucknow: 35

- Meerut: 22

- Prayagraj: 9

- Varanasi: 19

Security Measures And Administration

- Strict security protocols will be enforced during the examinations.

- The Special Task Force (STF) will maintain close surveillance to monitor solver gangs.

- Double-checking arrangements will be implemented at all examination centres.

- The state government has issued detailed instructions to the District Magistrates (DMs) and police officials of all 10 participating districts regarding security arrangements and traffic management during the examination days.

