For the past three days, a continuous fall in the Ganga's water level has been observed. Meanwhile, due to rainfall in the hills and plains, the possibility of a rise in the river's water level is emerging. Due to waterlogging, the crops of people settled in the Ganga's low-lying areas have been ruined, and infectious diseases are also spreading continuously, causing panic among the residents. In villages situated on the banks of the Ganga, such as Nayagaon Inayatpur, Gadawali, Alampur Bhagwantpur, Bagadpur, Kudaini ki Mandhaiya, Rampur Niyamatpur, Shakarpur, Lathira Garh Khadar, Ganga Nagar Tapu, Naya Gaon Inayatpur, Abdullahpur, Chak Lathira, and Naya Bans, the entry of floodwater has caused significant damage to crops and household goods.

The Ganga is still flowing above the red alert level. Due to this, waterlogging persists in the forests of the Ganga khadar (floodplain). To identify those affected by the floods, the administration has deployed teams to survey the damage to houses and crops. Gauge Officer Abad Alam stated that due to rainfall in the hilly and plain areas, water is to be released from the barrage.

Following this, the Ganga's water level is likely to rise once again. After an interval of about 12 years, the Ganga's formidable form was witnessed this year, with the water level reaching 199.57 metres, 24 centimetres above the danger mark of 199.33 metres.

On Monday, after the river's water level fell below the red alert mark of 199.00 metres, it rose again to 199.12 metres on Tuesday. However, a continuous fall was observed until Friday. Meanwhile, the water level has risen again since late Friday evening, reaching 199.03 metres.

Ganganagar village is situated on an island near the pilgrimage town of Brijghat. The village is surrounded by the Ganga river, and a boat is the only means of transport. About two weeks ago, when the Ganga crossed the danger mark, several parts of the village were waterlogged up to a depth of four feet.

Villagers reported that there is still two to three feet of water inside the village. If someone falls ill, they can only be transported to the pilgrimage town of Brijghat by boat. Several illnesses, including fever, diarrhoea, and allergies, are on the rise in the village, causing significant problems for the residents.

The villagers stated that a team from the health department has set up a camp and distributed medicines, which people are using for their care. On Saturday, several women from Nayabans arrived at the Garh Kotwali during Samadhan Divas (Grievance Redressal Day) and voiced their grievance to the SDM about not receiving rations. They stated that their homes had been flooded, spoiling their food supplies.

They have visited the tehsil headquarters multiple times in two weeks, but their complaints have not been addressed, leading to a food crisis. Regarding the erosion caused by the fluctuating water levels in the Ganga, MLA Harendra Singh Teotia and SDM Shriram Yadav toured the flood-affected villages by boat and spoke with residents to hear their problems. Some people complained about their crops being destroyed, while others reported not receiving government aid such as rations and fodder.