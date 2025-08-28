Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constant monitoring has led to major improvements in the Transport Department’s services. Citizens in Uttar Pradesh can now access transport-related information and register grievances through a new short helpline number, 149, available round the clock.

The helpline will provide assistance for services including driving licences, vehicle registration, permits, fitness certificates, road tax, pollution certificates, BH-series registration, EV subsidy, e-challan, e-DAR, and other online facilities. The existing toll-free number, 1800-1800-151, will also continue to function in the same way.

To use the service, callers can dial either number from a mobile or landline, select the required service, and receive the relevant information or link via SMS. Complaints will be issued a unique number for tracking, and citizens can also check complaint status online at upgov.info/transport.

Officials have cautioned people to make payments only on authorised portals such as parivahan.gov.in, and to rely solely on the department’s verified WhatsApp chatbot, 8005441222, to avoid fraud.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said the short number was launched for public convenience. “Now, 24-hour services are available on both numbers. Our goal is safe roads, easy services, and satisfied citizens,” he said, adding that regular reviews will ensure faster grievance redressal.