Police from Lisari Gate and Jani police stations have arrested two wanted criminals, each carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, in separate encounters. One of the criminals was injured by a police bullet and has been admitted to a Community Health Centre (CHC).

The Lisari Gate police and a SWAT team were patrolling the area late on Friday night. In Madina Colony, the police team had an encounter with Munir, son of Kamil, a resident of Samar Garden, a wanted arms smuggler with a Rs 25,000 reward.

During the encounter, the police surrounded and apprehended the smuggler. Meanwhile, an accomplice of his escaped under the cover of darkness.

In a separate incident, the Jani police station had an encounter at the Shekhpuri Bamba intersection with Wasim Qureshi, son of Irshad alias Shakti, a wanted cattle smuggler with a Rs 25,000 reward.

Wasim, a resident of Mohalla Hakimpura, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, and currently residing in Uncha Saddiq Nagar, Lisari Gate, was injured by a police bullet. A country-made pistol (tamancha), cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.