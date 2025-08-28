Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the famous Mostamanu festival on Thursday via video conference, gifting the Pithoragarh district with 15 development projects worth more than Rs 62 crore. These projects, which he either inaugurated or for which he laid the foundation stone, are related to improving health, education, drinking water, and tourism in the area.

In his address, the Chief Minister described the Mostamanu fair as a symbol of our faith, belief, and glorious traditions. He said it's not just a religious event but a vital part of the region's social and cultural life, reflecting the rural lifestyle connected to farming and animal husbandry. He emphasised that such events play a crucial role in preserving our rich heritage and passing it on to the next generation.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the CM said that remarkable work is being done to protect our religious and cultural heritage. He stated that his government is committed to the overall development of Uttarakhand, which includes rebuilding religious sites. He mentioned that, similar to the work done in the Kedarkhand region, the renovation of ancient temples in the Kumaon region is also progressing rapidly under the Manaskhand mission.

Highlighting Development Work in Pithoragarh

The Chief Minister listed several major ongoing development projects in the district:

Tourism & Temples: Beautification of the Mostamanu shrine (approx. Rs 1 crore), the HaatKalika temple in Gangolihat (over Rs 6 crore), and construction of modern parking facilities near key temples (Rs 43 crore).

Healthcare: A new Pithoragargh Medical College building is being constructed for over Rs 750 crore, along with a 50-bed critical care unit costing about Rs 21 crore.

Transportation: New bus stations have been built in Askot, Gangolihat, and Dharchula for ₹25 crore. Additionally, new roads worth over Rs 327 crore are being built under the Prime Minister's rural road scheme.

Air Travel: Pithoragarh is now connected by air to Haldwani, Dehradun, and Delhi. A ₹450 crore deal has been signed with the Airport Authority to upgrade the local Nainisaini airport, with work set to begin soon.

Also Read: Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 28-Member Tourist Group From Kerala Missing After Flash Floods Struck Dharali; Details

'Vocal for Local' Appeal and New Announcements

The Chief Minister echoed the Prime Minister's call for a 'Self-Reliant India' and urged everyone to use more local products. He expressed his happiness at seeing many stalls at the fair set up by local artisans, farmers, and women's groups. He appealed to the people of the state to adopt the mantra, "Adopt Indian Goods, Strengthen the Nation."