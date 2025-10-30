As Uttarakhand celebrates 25 years of its formation on November 9, 2025, the state has transformed its once-challenging terrain into a well-connected network of roads. When the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, it had a modest 19,000 km of roads. Today, that figure has grown to more than 45,000 km, marking a nearly threefold increase and reflecting a major stride in development.

Over 27,000 km of new roads have been constructed, symbolising not just infrastructure growth but also economic and social transformation. Where narrow trails once connected remote villages, there now stand modern highways and bridges linking towns, tourist destinations, and border areas.

According to official data, national highways in the state have grown from 526 km in 2000 to 3,590 km in 2025. State highways have expanded from 1,235 km to 5,761 km, and village roads from 7,446 km to a massive 27,000 km. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has added 21,316 km of rural roads.

Uttarakhand now boasts 616 km of paved roads per 100,000 population, well above the national average, and 1,285 km of paved roads per thousand square kilometres of area, putting it ahead of several larger states. The expanded road network has strengthened tourism, making travel to Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Mussoorie, Nainital, Tehri, and other destinations easier. Improved access has also boosted the local economy, providing new opportunities for youth, women’s self-help groups, and artisans. Border connectivity has enhanced security, while rural roads have improved access to schools, hospitals, and markets.

The state government is adopting advanced technologies like GIS-based monitoring, drone surveys, and cold mix road-building methods to ensure road quality. Environment-friendly initiatives, including plastic waste mixing and green road models, are being promoted.

Despite progress, the state continues to face hurdles such as landslides, difficult weather, narrow valleys, and high maintenance costs in remote regions.

Public Works Minister Satpal Maharaj said the expansion of roads has accelerated Uttarakhand’s development, and efforts are ongoing to make connectivity even more comprehensive in the years ahead.