The Uttarakhand Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), has urged the transformation of ‘ghost villages’ of the state to ‘host villages’ to promote reverse migration in Uttarakhand. He made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of a conference organised by the Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) at the College of Forestry, Ranichauri, Nai Tehri, of the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar.

The Governor said that he has requested PM Modi to help turn the 'ghost villages' of Uttarakhand into 'host villages', so that prosperity can return to these areas. He emphasised the need to increase roads, electricity, water, and connectivity in these villages.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, addressing the event virtually, said that tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand and the confluence of agriculture and tourism can provide double the momentum to Uttarakhand's economy. He added that eco-tourism will not only promote local youth but also prove effective in stopping migration from hilly areas.

During the programme, farmers who have done research-oriented and outstanding work in the field of agriculture were awarded the Pragatisheel Kisan Samman (Progressive Farmer Award). Those honoured include Namrita Kandwal from Yamkeshwar block in Pauri, Madhavendra Rawat from Bhatwari block in Uttarkashi, Chandrashekhar Pandey from Garud in Bageshwar, and Ramkrishna Dabral from Tehri. Three university publications were also released at the event.

The Governor also laid the foundation stone for six university construction projects. These include the boys' hostel at the College of Hill Agriculture, Chirbitiya; the administrative and academic Mali Training Centre in Pratapnagar; the third floor of the girls' hostel in Ranichauri; the girls' hostel at the College of Hill Agriculture, Chirbitiya; the office building in Gairsain; and the central library at the College of Horticulture, Bharsar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Parvinder Kaushal, Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, Pratapnagar MLA Vikram Negi, Padma Shri Premchandra Sharma, President of the Indian Agricultural Association, Prof Vijendra Singh, IAUA Secretary Dr Dinesh Kumar, Prof SP Singh, CDO Varuna Agarwal, Dr Arvind Bijlwan, Dr SP Sati, Kirti Kumari and others were present on the occasion.