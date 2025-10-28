The Noida government has issued a Section 19 notification for the land of 14 villages in Jewar for the third phase of the Noida International Airport expansion on Friday. Following the notification, individual notices are being issued from the Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition) office to the land-owning farmers whose land is to be acquired. Notices are being sent to approximately 15,000 farmers.

A total of 1857.7706 hectares of land from 14 villages, including Thora, Nimka Shahjahanpur, Khwajpur, Ramner, Kishorpur, Banwaribas, Parohi, Mukimpur Siwara, Jewar Bangar, Sabota Mustafabad, Ahmadpur Chauroli, Dayanatpur, Bankapur and Rohi, is being acquired for Stage-2 Phase-2 and Stage-2 Phase-3 of the Noida International Airport.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: 21-Year-Old Delivery Agent Arrested For Molesting Brazilian Model A one-month window has been provided to the landowners with objections regarding the process, after which the district administration will announce the dates for the land award and determine the compensation amount. The acquisition process will be completed by sending the determined compensation directly to the farmers' bank accounts.

Farmers can file their objections at the Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition) office by: -Ramner - November 25 -Sabota and Chauroli - November 26 -Thora - 27 November -Dayanatpur, Kishorpur and Siwara - November 28 -Khwajpur - November 29 -Banwaribas and Parohi - December 1 -Nimka - December 2 -Rohi, Jewar Bangar and Bankapur - December 3 ALSO READ: Non-BS-VI Commercial Vehicles To Be Barred From Entering Delhi From November 1: Check Details Additionally, the government had issued the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) notification on July 3, 2023, for the acquisition of land in 14 villages of Jewar for the expansion of Noida Airport. If the circle rates for the land do not increase by the time of the award, the award will be declared by adding bank interest from the date of the SIA notification to the award date on the base compensation of Rs 1,550 per square metre.

“The Section 19 notification has been issued, with individual notices have been prepared for all farmers. The objections of farmers who file within the stipulated time will be resolved at the time of the award, and compensation will be processed. The compensation amount will start being sent to farmers' bank accounts from mid-December,” said Bachchu Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition).