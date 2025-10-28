In a shocking incident, a delivery agent was arrested for allegedly molesting a Brazilian model at her apartment in Bengaluru. The accused was identified as 21-year-old Kumar Rao Pawar, a diploma student at a private college, working part-time as a delivery executive in Karnataka.

According to police officials, the incident took place on October 17, when the model had placed an order for groceries through a delivery app.

The model, who works with a private agency in the city, was initially scared to file a police complaint and later spoke with her fellow model flatmates, who alerted the company’s management.

In a police report, the model's coworker, Karthik Vinayak, said that the woman had purchased groceries. When Kumar arrived to deliver it, he allegedly mistreated her and touched her inappropriately.

ALSO READ: ‘Dharti Par Phek Denge’: Woman Slaps And Fights With Co-passengers Inside Moving Train In Viral Video

The woman was taken aback by what had happened and pushed him out before locking the door.

On being informed about the incident, the police registered a case against Kumar under Sections 75(1) (sexual harassment) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe or compel nudity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ALSO READ: Serbian Man Shows BMW Parked Beside Heap Of Garbage, Sparks Debate On Cleanliness In India | Viral Video

Upon learning about the incident, the delivery portal promptly dismissed the accused.