The electricity situation in Uttarakhand remained largely balanced during October 2025. On average, the supply of electricity was ensured to match the demand in the state. However, a slight power shortage was recorded for a few days due to a decrease in generation from hydropower projects.

According to the state's Daily Power System Energy report, a total of 57.29 crore units of electricity were generated from state sources in Uttarakhand, while 36.45 crore units were supplied from central government projects between October 1 and 25.

ALSO READ: Who Is Justice Surya Kant, Next Chief Justice Of India; Know About His Key Verdicts And Judicial Career

About 93.75 crore units of electricity were available in the state, with the total electricity demand recorded at 94.62 crore units, leading to a shortfall of approximately 87 lakh units over the entire month.

The average daily electricity demand was 1.54 crore units, and the supply was 1.55 crore units. The state maintained a balanced supply overall.

ALSO READ: Louvre Heist Suspect Arrested At Paris Airport While Attempting To Fly To Algeria; Second Arrest In $102 Million Theft

According to the report, on days with a power shortage, Uttarakhand received 5.23 crore units of electricity through the banking system and 17.05 crore units from the power exchange. This ensured that consumers did not face a power crisis.