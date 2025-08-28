Even though an oath-taking ceremony was held on Wednesday for newly elected village leaders, the process of forming village councils across the state is still incomplete. In 12 districts of the state (excluding Haridwar), a staggering 4,843 village councils could not be officially formed. The main reason for this is a huge number of vacant positions: 33,056 seats for village council members and 20 posts for village heads (Pradhans) are still empty.

These thousands of councils can now only be formed after by-elections are held to fill these vacant spots. The Legal Hurdle After the recent village elections, the swearing-in ceremony was held for the winners. However, out of a total of 7,499 village councils in these districts, only 2,646 could be successfully established. The problem lies in a specific rule: for a village council to be legally formed, it must have a village head and at least two-thirds of its members elected. Most of the councils that are on hold do not have enough elected members to meet this two-thirds requirement. In 20 villages, even the head could not be elected.