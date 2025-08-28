The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), with help from the district administration and police, launched a major crackdown on illegal construction in a high-risk flood zone on Wednesday. In a joint operation, the team used bulldozers to demolish an illegal project in Jamuar village, located on the banks of the Rapti river. The project involved illegally dividing about five acres of land to sell as plots. All the boundary walls built on the site were completely torn down.

During the demolition, the GDA team also made a public announcement, warning that anyone who tries to build in the area without an officially approved map will face the same strict action. The operation began around noon and was supported by a magistrate, local police and the PAC force.

Also Read: https://www.thedailyjagran.com/uttar-pradesh/why-are-shortterm-stays-booming-in-noida-despite-security-risks-check-here-24027213 A GDA official stated that a person named Ankit Pandey was carrying out this illegal plotting without any approved layout. The GDA Vice-Chairman, Anand Vardhan, made it clear that this campaign against illegal plotting and construction in the flood zone will continue.

Why This Area is a No-Construction Zone It's important to note that the district administration has already placed a conditional ban on the sale and registration of land in 24 villages along the nearby river embankments. The rules clearly state that no construction of any kind is allowed in these areas without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the GDA or the local council.