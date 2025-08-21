NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 21 : Your job is to find the secret link between these words. It might be a theme, a sound, or something unexpected. The excitement builds as you try, and it's so much fun.

Take a deep breath, chill out, and let your imagination go wild. This puzzle is perfect for unwinding, challenging your brain, and having a good time. Grab a snack, get cozy, and get ready to solve.

NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 21

Yellow Category: BOO-BOO

Green Category: DREAM

Blue Category: INSECT

Purple Category: CHEESE

NYT Connections Clues For August 21

YELLOW GROUP- ugh, my bad

GREEN GROUP- settings for many kids' stories

BLUE GROUP- they help transmit or detect information

PURPLE GROUP- linked by something you might do mindlessly in class or while you’re on the phone

NYT Connections Hints For August 21:

YELLOW GROUP: blunder

GREEN GROUP: lands of the imagination

BLUE GROUP: things with antenna/antennae

Purple GROUP: ____ doodle

Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.

NYT Connections Answers For August 21:

Yellow Category: BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, NO-NO

Green Category: DREAM, FANTASY, LA-LA, NEVER NEVER

Blue Category: INSECT, RADIO TOWER, SATELLITE DISH, TELETUBBY

Purple Category: CHEESE, DIPSY, GOOGLE, YANKEE

Stay tuned for more hints, clues, and puzzle-solving excitement! Come back daily to stay sharp, have fun, and join the puzzle party! Don't miss out – solve the puzzle, show off your skills, and be part of the fun.