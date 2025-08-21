- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 21: Your job is to find the secret link between these words. It might be a theme, a sound, or something unexpected. The excitement builds as you try, and it's so much fun.
Take a deep breath, chill out, and let your imagination go wild. This puzzle is perfect for unwinding, challenging your brain, and having a good time. Grab a snack, get cozy, and get ready to solve.
NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 21
Yellow Category: BOO-BOO
Green Category: DREAM
Blue Category: INSECT
Purple Category: CHEESE
NYT Connections Clues For August 21
YELLOW GROUP- ugh, my bad
GREEN GROUP- settings for many kids' stories
BLUE GROUP- they help transmit or detect information
PURPLE GROUP- linked by something you might do mindlessly in class or while you’re on the phone
ALSO READ: 'Don't Let Work Consume You': Founder Shares 12 Reasons Why Employees Should Leave The Office On Time
NYT Connections Hints For August 21:
YELLOW GROUP: blunder
GREEN GROUP: lands of the imagination
BLUE GROUP: things with antenna/antennae
Purple GROUP: ____ doodle
Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.
NYT Connections Answers For August 21:
Yellow Category: BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, NO-NO
Green Category: DREAM, FANTASY, LA-LA, NEVER NEVER
Blue Category: INSECT, RADIO TOWER, SATELLITE DISH, TELETUBBY
Purple Category: CHEESE, DIPSY, GOOGLE, YANKEE
ALSO READ: AI-Powered Robot Pet Moflin Looks So Real And Cute That It’s Already Sold Out In Japan | Viral Video
Stay tuned for more hints, clues, and puzzle-solving excitement! Come back daily to stay sharp, have fun, and join the puzzle party! Don't miss out – solve the puzzle, show off your skills, and be part of the fun.