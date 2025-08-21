- By Shailvee Tiwari
AI Pet Moflin: Japan has once again surprised the world with its mix of cuteness and technology. This time, it’s not an anime character or a quirky gadget but an adorable little AI pet called Moflin and people can’t seem to get enough of it. Created by electronics giant Casio, Moflin has already gone viral for its sweet looks and smart features. Many say it looks like a fluffy loaf of bread because it has no limbs, just soft, coloured fur and two tiny eyes that make it look irresistibly cute.
But beyond its appearance, what makes Moflin truly special is its ability to develop “over 4 million distinctive personality traits.” The company explains that these traits are shaped by the way Moflin is “raised.” This means the more you interact with it, the more unique its personality becomes. It can respond to your voice and touch, and even recognise the person who spends the most time with it. In short, every Moflin grows differently, making it feel more like a real pet than a toy.
Of course, such advanced features come at a price. Each Moflin costs around ¥59,400 (USD 400 / approx. Rs 34,815). For those willing to spend extra, there’s also the MofLife app, which lets owners track their pet’s emotional state and watch how its personality evolves. The little robot even has a cute charging dock that looks like a bucket, adding to its charm.
Moflin is an AI-powered robot pet 🐾 from @casio_moflin! Developing its personality and emotions over time, this furry friend can bring warmth to everyday lives and reduce loneliness for elderly people 🧓 in nursing care. See for yourself!#InnovationJapan pic.twitter.com/tLogAbP9Mb— japan (@japan) August 7, 2025
