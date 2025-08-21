Today Wordle Answer, Hints And Clues For August 21 : As you play, colourful hints will guide you forward. Green sparks triumph, yellow sparks possibility, and gray sparks a new approach. Each guess brings you closer to victory, and the thrill of success is addictive.

The best part of Wordle? The joy of sharing your wins and challenging friends to top your score! It's a fun way to showcase your word skills and engage in friendly competition. Need help? We've got expert tips and answers to get you back on track.

Wordle Answer, Hints And Clues Today, August 21 Puzzle

Q: What are the vowels in today's Wordle?

A: Today's Wordle has standard vowels in TWO places that include E and O.

Q: What is the first letter of today's Wordle?

A: The first letter in today's Wordle answer is E.

Q: Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?

A: NO, there are repeated letters in today's Wordle.

Q: What is the last letter of today's Wordle?

A: The last letter in today's Wordle is L.

Q: What is a hint about the meaning of today's Wordle answer?

A: Today's wordle is commonly used in formal writing and speeches to show admiration.

Q: What is the answer to Wordle Game #1524?

A: The answer to Wordle Game #1524 is EXTOL.

A new puzzle every day means a fresh chance to excel! Wordle #1525 awaits on August 22. Can you keep the momentum going? Dive in, make smart guesses, and return tomorrow for another electrifying challenge.

Pro Tips to Boost Your Game:

- Start with common letters and word patterns

- Use word associations and linguistic tricks

- Pay attention to hint colours and adjust your strategy

- Stay focused and have fun.

Wordle Stats and Fun Facts:

- Average number of attempts: 3-4

- Most common starting letters: S, T, E and A

- Top-scoring words often include vowels and common consonants