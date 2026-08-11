A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, has died following a severe head-on collision in Macedonia, Ohio. According to local police, the fatal accident occurred when his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Indian Engineer Dies In Ohio Car Crash A native of Jettivaripalli village in the Kadapa district, Bungatavula had moved to the United States for higher education and recently graduated with a Master of Science degree from Kent State University in 2025. According to the police, the accident occurred on Interstate 480 in the Macedonia area on Friday, August 7. He was travelling in a sedan when a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction crossed the centre median, colliding with his vehicle.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin PhD Student Found Dead In US After Going Missing During Solo Hike Trip Indian Consulate Expresses Grief Bungatavula was found dead on the spot, while three others were reported to be injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police have started an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Earlier on August 8, the Consulate General of India in New York confirmed Bungatavula’s death and expressed condolences to his family.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Ohio on August 7, 2026.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) August 8, 2026 “We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Ohio on August 7, 2026. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS @IndianDiplomacy,” the Consulate General of India in New York wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the North America Telugu Society has started a fundraiser campaign to support Bungatavula's family. He had recently started working for a company after completing his studies. "For Dileep's parents and his brother in India, this sudden loss is unimaginable. His father, Sreehari Bungatavula, is a farmer, and the family comes from modest financial circumstances. His parents made significant sacrifices to support their son's education, hoping to see him complete his studies and build a successful future," the Telugu society stated.

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