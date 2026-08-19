Switzerland’s Zurich is one of the most expensive cities in the world, frequently placed at the top on multiple major global indices. Other top costly cities include Singapore, Geneva, Hong Kong, and New York City. High housing costs, expensive transport, and strong local currencies are some of the factors that make these cities highly expensive.

Why Is Zurich So Expensive? The largest city in Switzerland and a major global center for banking and finance, Zurich regularly ranks as one of the most expensive cities in the world. Located in north-central Switzerland at the tip of Lake Zurich, the city has a population (municipality) of over 4,36,000. The city blends a rich medieval history with high-end modern living and is also one of the major tourist attractions.

Rice Dal Costs More Than Rs 2500 The city’s high prices are driven by a strong Swiss franc, steep costs for groceries and dining, strict regulatory and quality standards, heavy reliance on expensive imported goods and high local salaries. All these factors make everyday consumer goods, dining, and services remarkably costly in Zurich. According to multiple travel website reports, a standard dal (lentil) and rice dish or an Indian vegetarian meal typically costs between CHF 20 and CHF 30 at casual restaurants.

ALSO READ: World’s Top 10 Most Livable Cities Revealed: What Makes These Places Most Enjoyable? At the current exchange rate of about Rs 118.04 per Swiss Franc (CHF), CHF 20 is equal to roughly Rs 2,360.85 and CHF 30 is equal to roughly Rs 3,541.27. The reports further suggest that while individual lentil curry bowls can cost up to CHF 20-25 (approximately Rs 2,358 to Rs 2,948), rice sometimes is charged separately and can run up to CHF 4.50 to 5.00 (Rs 531.23 to Rs 590.26). Whereas, in India, a standalone order of dal and rice generally costs between Rs 150 and Rs 450 combined at typical restaurants.

Travel Costs Similarly, public transportation costs in Zurich also vary greatly in comparison to India. As per reports, a standard short-trip or 1-to-2 zone single ticket costs CHF 4.40 (Rs 519.43), while a 24-hour pass costs CHF 8.80 (Rs 1,039.02). However, a single local transit ticket in major Indian cities like Delhi costs around Rs 40 or 0.34 CHF. This implies Zurich's transit is roughly 10 to 13 times more expensive than Delhi.

Notably, Swiss city Zurich is also one of the most livable cities in the world. In the annual ranking released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in July 2026, Zurich was ranked fifth. Denmark’s Copenhagen secured the top position for the second year in a row, ahead of cities such as Vienna, Melbourne and Sydney. Zurich scored well because of its economic stability, public services and high living standards.

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