Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | An Air India flight (AI 2335) from Bangkok to New Delhi was forced to stop by emergency braking near the runway just before takeoff after the cockpit crew detected a technical snag on Thursday evening. As soon as the snag was noticed, the pilot aborted the takeoff. The plane was carrying over 250 passengers, who were finally brought to Delhi on Friday evening, nearly 24 hours after their scheduled departure time.

This was the second major technical fault in the Air India flight. Earlier on August 4, Air India flight (AI 2379) from Phuket to New Delhi experienced a sudden, severe 300-foot mid-air altitude drop in the Odisha airspace, leading to injuries to several passengers and crew members.

ALSO READ: Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: No 'Pan-Pan' Alert In Odisha When Air India Aircraft Dropped 300 Feet; More Negligence Emerges After the flight was cancelled, social media reported the technical fault was related to the plane's hydraulic system, however, the airline categorically rejected them, saying it was not the case. The problem was fixed within two to three hours the same day. The plane was used for flights the following day.

Strong Jolt Occurred During Takeoff Sources said the plane was approaching the runway for takeoff when the brakes suddenly applied with a loud noise. The impact was significant, but a major accident was averted because all passengers were wearing their seat belts. Rescue vehicles and ambulances arrived at the runway immediately after the incident. The passengers on the flight were kept seated inside the plane for a considerable time after the brakes were applied.

ALSO READ: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Plummeted 425 Feet In 30 Seconds; Investigation Reveals Major Findings Economy Class Passengers Were Accommodated In Hotels They were later taken to the terminal, where business passengers were sent to Delhi on another flight that night, while economy class passengers were accommodated in a hotel. The plane finally departed for Delhi on Friday evening. Air India said the plane was ready to fly that day, but the crew's duty had ended, so the plane was used for the flight the next day.

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