Air India flight AI-2379, travelling from Phuket to Delhi, on August 4, had descended quickly after encountering turbulence; it lost 425 feet of altitude in only 30 seconds. While initial reports blamed turbulence, subsequent maintenance and cockpit logs revealed multiple technical faults, including hydraulic warnings and autopilot disconnections.

According to the latest development, primary investigation suggested that the plane's descent rate reached 1,600 feet per minute. This suggested that the aircraft was descending an average of about eight metres every second, equivalent to the height of a two-and-a-half-storey building. The sudden drop in altitude caused many passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, to be thrown off the plane and hit the ceiling, while others fell onto seats and aisles. Following this, the passengers, along with the crew members, suffered injuries.

ALSO READ: Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: No 'Pan-Pan' Alert In Odisha When Air India Aircraft Dropped 300 Feet; More Negligence Emerges What Did The Official Figures Say? Preliminary investigations suggest that while flying at 36,000 feet and 480 knots over Odisha's Rengali Reservoir at 9:33 am, the aircraft experienced a sudden movement and a 175-foot drop. Over the following 30 seconds, it lost another 425 feet in altitude as its speed decreased by 22 knots.

The aircraft’s vertical speed peaked at -1,600 feet per minute, creating a sensation of weightlessness. Experts noted that during such rapid descents, passengers without fastened seat belts can be lifted from their seats. Following this, several passengers were struck by the ceiling, and some were thrown onto seats and aisles. The turbulence created a brief moment of chaos in the cabin. Several passengers were reportedly injured in the incident. The plane later landed safely in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana: How Pilots Are Tested For Drugs And What Penalties Follow? Is Such Turbulence Usual in Monsoon? Aviation experts say that mild to moderate turbulence is common during the monsoon season, but powerful upward-moving air currents within or around cumulonimbus (CB) clouds can create severe turbulence. In such conditions, both the altitude and speed of an aircraft can be suddenly affected.

Analysts compared the severe turbulence to a speeding car suddenly landing in a deep ditch. They said that wearing seat belts is one of the key safety measures for passengers in such circumstances. Preliminary investigation data shows the intensity of the turbulence during the incident and the resulting sudden loss of altitude.