An AirAsia flight from Malaysia to China was disrupted on August 18, when a passenger allegedly defecated in her seat and on the aisle floor, causing a strong odour. Passengers alerted the crew after the smell filled the cabin, leaving travellers shocked as the seat was located just a few metres from the lavatory.

Passenger Defecates Onboard The incident came to light after some fellow passengers posted about it on Chinese social media. According to the New York Post report, the incident occurred aboard AirAsia Flight AK1516, which had departed Kota Kinabalu International Airport at approximately 10:30 pm on August 18. The flight was scheduled to arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport around 3:00 am the following morning.

ALSO READ: Indian Woman Welcomes Parents At US Airport, Triggers 'Wheelchair Misuse' Debate As Video Goes Viral; Here's Why According to reports, just 40 minutes before touchdown, passengers started noticing a severe odour. The smell was so strong that it reportedly woke sleeping passengers who soon discovered that a passenger had defecated on her seat and the surrounding aisle carpet. A passenger, surnamed Zhao, identified the culprit as a woman in her 40s, sitting between two boys.

💩เหตุการณ์ฉุกเฉินบนเที่ยวบิน AK1516 สายการบินแอร์เอเชีย เส้นทางโคตาคินาบาลู-เซี่ยงไฮ้ เมื่อผู้โดยสารหญิงคนหนึ่งถ่ายอุจจาระในห้องโดยสาร จนส่งกลิ่นอย่างรุนแรง



🔴 โดยเป็นช่วงที่เครื่องเริ่มเตรียมลดระดับลงจอด เมื่อลูกเรือตรวจห้องโดยสารยังพบเศษสิ่งปฏิกูลบริเวณทางเดิน… pic.twitter.com/MoU0yEFqpR — 🏳️‍🌈 CHERSAN SRISATJANG ✈️ (@RonallChersan) August 21, 2026 “It was just before 2:00 am, and we were all asleep..She hurried toward the toilet carrying a bag,” Zhao said. Many passengers assumed that the woman was going to vomit, but realised it was not the case after they spotted fecal matter lying on the aisle carpet and on the woman’s seat. When some passengers confronted the woman, she stated that she wasn’t well. However, people found it bizarre as the lavatory was just a few metres away. Crew Cleans Up The Mess The cabin crew immediately jumped into action after passengers reported the odour issues. They cleaned up the mess and disinfected the affected area before landing. AirAsia China general manager Frank Tang Ting later praised the crew for their professional and calm response during the highly unpleasant situation. “Passenger safety and well-being are our top priority…We appreciate the passengers’ understanding in the face of this unexpected situation,” Ting said as quoted by the NYP.

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