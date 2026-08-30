- Airlink jets performed low-altitude flyover at Cape Town stadium.
- Spectators concerned by aircraft's apparent proximity to roof.
- Flyover part of South African rugby tradition, not collision risk.
Two Airlink passenger jets stunned spectators after performing an extremely low-altitude flyover over a packed stadium in Cape Town, with videos appearing to show the aircraft coming dangerously close to the venue’s roof. The dramatic flyover took place ahead of the highly anticipated rugby clash between South Africa’s Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks at the 55,000-capacity DHL Stadium on Saturday.
Here’s a better angle of just how low that first plane was. I don’t think that was planned. 🤔🫣#Springboks vs #Allblacks— FarmingInSA (@Farming_SA) August 29, 2026
🎥 Ethan Photography on Instagram 👉🏼 https://t.co/2onkZFfdLP https://t.co/9J7LetpYiy pic.twitter.com/BQYYJTEp7q
Why were two planes flying at such low altitude?
The two Embraer E-Jets, operated by South African regional airline Airlink, were specially painted in an all-green livery for the occasion. As they roared over the stadium before kick-off, several spectators and social media users were left alarmed by how close the aircraft appeared to be to the roof.
One video recorded from the top of the stadium showed the jets passing seemingly just several feet above the structure as fireworks erupted. Another angle appeared to show the tail of the first aircraft dipping towards the stadium before the jet pitched upwards.
“It looks like the airplanes almost hit stadium"
“It looks like the airplanes almost hit the top of Cape Town Stadium,” one social media user wrote. Another called the maneuver “a bit dicey”, while a third user described the sight as potentially catastrophic and questioned whether the pyrotechnics had been incorporated into the flight planning.
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However, the dramatic visuals may not accurately reflect the actual distance between the aircraft and the stadium.
Planning. Precision. Performance. ✈️✈️— Airlink (@Fly_Airlink) August 29, 2026
Spectacular scenes of Airlink’s double Embraer flyover at the DHL Stadium.
Airlink is Proud Official Sponsor of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, presented by Castle Double Malt 🏉#Airlink #FlyAirlink #FlyTheLink #Skybucks #RugbysGreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/3tPNepftLS
Flight-tracking information reportedly placed the jets at a barometric altitude of around 164 feet while flying over the venue, according to aviation outlet PYOK. Cape Town Etc also reported that available flight information did not indicate that the aircraft were at genuine risk of colliding with the stadium.
Airlines responds to backlash
In a statement, the airline said it was aware of the concerns expressed by the public regarding the operation carried out the previous day. According to the company, the flight required careful planning and rehearsals, as the aircraft needed to perform the pass at low altitude and at approximately 150 knots, equivalent to about 278 km/h.
Airlink highlighted that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) provided guidance, approval, and support for the safe execution of the overflight.
What experts say
Experts and aviation observers have previously noted that aircraft flying close to large structures can appear significantly nearer than they actually are, particularly when footage is captured from a low camera angle. Changes in an aircraft’s pitch can also make a flyover appear even more dramatic.
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The spectacle was broadcast on national television, adding to the attention surrounding the unusual manoeuvre.
Low-altitude flyovers are not new to South African sporting events and have become part of the country’s rugby tradition. One of the most memorable examples came during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, when a South African Airways Boeing 747 flew over the packed venue shortly before South Africa faced New Zealand.
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While the latest Airlink flyover generated plenty of online concern, available information suggests the aircraft were participating in a planned sporting tradition rather than narrowly avoiding a collision.