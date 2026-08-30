Two Airlink passenger jets stunned spectators after performing an extremely low-altitude flyover over a packed stadium in Cape Town, with videos appearing to show the aircraft coming dangerously close to the venue’s roof. The dramatic flyover took place ahead of the highly anticipated rugby clash between South Africa’s Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks at the 55,000-capacity DHL Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s a better angle of just how low that first plane was. I don’t think that was planned. 🤔🫣#Springboks vs #Allblacks



🎥 Ethan Photography on Instagram 👉🏼 https://t.co/2onkZFfdLP https://t.co/9J7LetpYiy pic.twitter.com/BQYYJTEp7q — FarmingInSA (@Farming_SA) August 29, 2026 Why were two planes flying at such low altitude? The two Embraer E-Jets, operated by South African regional airline Airlink, were specially painted in an all-green livery for the occasion. As they roared over the stadium before kick-off, several spectators and social media users were left alarmed by how close the aircraft appeared to be to the roof. One video recorded from the top of the stadium showed the jets passing seemingly just several feet above the structure as fireworks erupted. Another angle appeared to show the tail of the first aircraft dipping towards the stadium before the jet pitched upwards.

“It looks like the airplanes almost hit stadium" “It looks like the airplanes almost hit the top of Cape Town Stadium,” one social media user wrote. Another called the maneuver “a bit dicey”, while a third user described the sight as potentially catastrophic and questioned whether the pyrotechnics had been incorporated into the flight planning.

Airlink highlighted that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) provided guidance, approval, and support for the safe execution of the overflight. What experts say Experts and aviation observers have previously noted that aircraft flying close to large structures can appear significantly nearer than they actually are, particularly when footage is captured from a low camera angle. Changes in an aircraft’s pitch can also make a flyover appear even more dramatic.

ALSO READ: Video: Brave Woman Pilot Makes Daring Emergency Ocean Landing At Florida Coast; What Happened Next Stunned Tourists The spectacle was broadcast on national television, adding to the attention surrounding the unusual manoeuvre. Low-altitude flyovers are not new to South African sporting events and have become part of the country’s rugby tradition. One of the most memorable examples came during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, when a South African Airways Boeing 747 flew over the packed venue shortly before South Africa faced New Zealand.

You may also like to watch While the latest Airlink flyover generated plenty of online concern, available information suggests the aircraft were participating in a planned sporting tradition rather than narrowly avoiding a collision.