The mystery surrounding Peru’s so-called “alien mummies” has taken another twist after new genetic tests revealed that while the remains are largely human, parts of their DNA do not match any known species. Researchers analysing the controversial specimens have reported that 70 per cent of the genetic material aligns with human DNA, while the remaining 30 per cent appears to come from an unidentified source.

The claim was amplified by Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jos Jaime Maussan, who has long insisted the mummies are not fully human. Presenting the findings before Mexico’s Congress, he argued the tests prove that the remains are “definitely not human,” sparking renewed debate among scientists and sceptics alike.

Evidence Of Genetic Mutation? Bioinformatics expert Alaina Hardie went into the research with a healthy dose of scepticism, hoping to debunk hypotheses that the oddities of the skeletal features were the result of birth defects. Her work did reveal a mutation in the Gli3 gene that is linked with polydactyly, extra fingers or toes. The condition has been seen before in ancient Peruvian skeletons, indicating that at least part of the anomalies have natural causes.

Hardie noted that while unusual, such mutations could account for certain digit irregularities seen in the so-called mummies. "I found a list of 50 genes involved in the pathway, and mutations in one of them, Gli3, are associated with polydactyly," she explained.

Advanced DNA Extraction To probe deeper, scientists used advanced ancient DNA extraction methods, isolating genetic material from the mummies’ bone and muscle tissue. They then employed genome sequencing and bioinformatics analysis to reconstruct the genetic profiles. While much of the DNA aligned with known human sequences, some samples showed unexplained variations, fueling speculation of hybrid origins.

David Ruiz Vela suggested that the mummies may represent ancient hybrids, pointing to traits that could indicate interbreeding between early humans and primates in Africa or Asia thousands of years ago. The findings have prompted calls for more rigorous testing by independent institutions. US-based biotech firm Colossal Biosciences, known for its work on de-extinction projects, has been urged to apply its proprietary ancient DNA sequencing technology to the Peruvian remains. “If the government won’t allow a top American biotech company to test these mummies, then I don’t know what else you need to understand their position,” one researcher told the Daily Mail.