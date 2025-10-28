In a bizarre turn of events that seems straight out of a movie, a couple in Arizona was caught on camera having sex inside a restaurant before allegedly robbing it. According to a report by the New York Post, the pair broke into Mon Cheri, a rose-themed restaurant in Scottsdale’s Old Town, and stole cash, liquor, and a phone after their early-morning tryst.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, as confirmed by Scottsdale Police. Security footage reportedly showed the duo entering the premises, engaging in sexual activity among the floral decorations, and then forcing their way into the restaurant’s main area.

Caught In Act Before Crime Restaurant owner Lexi Caliskan told local media that surveillance footage showed a man and woman entering the property around 3:50 a.m. The pair reportedly engaged in sexual activity near the restaurant’s patio area, surrounded by roses and floral decorations, before breaking into the main premises. Speaking to ABC15 Arizona, restaurant owner Lexi Caliskan said, “They got caught in the moment — there’s roses everywhere, maybe it was kind of romantic — but modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mon Chéri Restaurant (@moncherirestaurants) When staff arrived later that morning, they found clear signs of a break-in and evidence of what had unfolded before the theft. Two doors had been forced open, and the interior was left in disarray. What The Couple Stole According to the New York Post report, the suspects made off with approximately USD 450 in cash, an iPhone 5 used as the hostess phone, and a bottle of Bacardi rum. Two doors were also damaged during the burglary. Though the suspects initially wore masks, police said they removed them later, giving investigators clear footage of their faces. Authorities have yet to identify the couple.

Mon Cheri, located near First Avenue and Goldwater Boulevard, is a well-known Scottsdale spot celebrated for its lavish pink décor and floral displays. It's a popular venue for date nights, bachelorette parties, and social media photoshoots. While the financial loss was relatively minor, employees said they felt violated by what happened. "It's such a happy and positive place, so the fact that they did that here is just so disturbing," lead server Caitlyn Sorensen told the New York Post. "Yes, we're full of romance and happiness, but that's not what we're wanting here."