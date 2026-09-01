The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered an end to the solitary confinement of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail. In a major relief for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, the court also directed prison authorities to immediately expand the couple's access to family visits, regular communication, reading materials, and proper medical care.

Court Ends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's Solitary Confinement Additionally, the court mandated that jail officials facilitate private meetings between Khan and his wife in strict accordance with prison regulations. The verdict came after two separate petitions filed by the couple's families, challenged the conditions of their imprisonment.

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan had approached the high court to protest the solitary confinement and isolation of the PTI founder, while Bushra's daughter, Mubashara Khawar Maneka, filed a legal petition directly addressing her mother's treatment and welfare within the jail.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan, Pakistan's Ex-PM Gets Major Relief From Court, Directs Immediate Hospital Transfer Amid Deathbed Rumours Court Allows Regular Meetings With Family Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro instructed that Khan's family members be allowed to meet him as permitted under jail rules, alongside structured telephone access for the leader to speak with his sons. However, the court warned that these telephonic privileges would be immediately revoked if any recordings of the conversations were leaked or utilised for political purposes.

Khan Showed Signs Of Anxiety Earlier on August 21, Khan was taken for a detailed medical examination at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. He was later moved back to the prison after the medical report cleared him to remain in custody. The action followed a Supreme Court order to transfer him to a specialised facility within 48 hours amid growing concerns over his health.

According to the medical report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail last month, the 73-year-old leader showed signs of anxiety, and his health remains a cause for concern. Back then, the medical had recommended that Khan be allowed to walk for an hour daily, engage in stress-relieving activities, and receive books, newspapers, and magazines. The board also stated that increased interaction with his wife and family may help manage his anxiety and blood pressure.

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