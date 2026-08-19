Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on Wednesday met his sister and wife for the first time in nine months at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The meeting came after the country's Supreme Court allowed weekly family meetings for the jailed leader amid growing concerns over his health.

Imran Khan Meets His Sister According to The Express Tribune, Khan’s meeting with his sister, Noreen Niazi, lasted for approximately 15 minutes. She reportedly briefed Khan about the Supreme Court's order regarding his transfer to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital, asked about his health, and discussed some ongoing legal matters with him. The two met in the jail's conference room.

After the meeting, Noreen confirmed that she had met her brother but did not disclose any details, in line with an assurance given before the court. She was seen leaving jail along with her sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. Aleema and Uzma were reportedly not allowed to meet Khan. Additionally, the party members were also barred from meeting him.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan, Pakistan's Ex-PM Gets Major Relief From Court, Directs Immediate Hospital Transfer Amid Deathbed Rumours Meets Jailed Wife Bushra Bibi However, Khan’s jailed wife Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet him. According to reports, their meeting lasted around 30-35 minutes. Bushra also met her daughter, Mubashra Sheikh, and sister-in-law Mehrunnnisa. The development came after a three-member Pakistani Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed on Wednesday directed the government to facilitate weekly meetings between Khan and his family amid concerns over his health. Khan was put behind bars in August 2023, following a series of convictions.

Pak Govt To Challenge SC Order Meanwhile, Pakistan's government has stated that it will challenge a Supreme Court decision that ordered authorities to move Khan to a private hospital. In a video statement, Pakistan Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said, “This order is not within four walls of the law.” He said the authorities had deliberated the ruling and decided that the court should be approached for a review of the decision.

Khan's Medical Report Indicates Anxiety According to the report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, the health of the 73-year-old leader remains a cause of concern. The report indicates that Khan is exhibiting severe symptoms of anxiety and panic. His anxiety level has been recorded as 'three plus,' a state considered extremely severe from a psychological perspective.

During the medical examination, his blood pressure was recorded at 140/80 and his pulse rate at 54 beats per minute. His ECG was found to be normal, and his heart valves and chambers were in good condition. However, he had complained of heaviness in his head and a rapid heartbeat. The report added that one of his eyes, which was treated by an ophthalmologist, has returned to "almost normal" with improved vision.

What Has Doctor Recommended? The medical board has reportedly recommended that Khan be allowed to walk for an hour daily, engage in stress-relieving activities, and receive books, newspapers, and magazines. The board further believes that increased interaction with his wife and family will help manage his anxiety and blood pressure.

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