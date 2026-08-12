Wajahat Saeed made the claim in a two-part series titled ‘Is Khan still with us’ and ‘What happens after Khan’, published on August 11. He said an unnamed source at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army had told him that Imran Khan had died while in custody.

The journalist initially claimed that the jailed PTI leader had died but later clarified that his sources had not confirmed the report.

Days after Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan claimed that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan had died in custody, Pakistan’s military rejected the reports, maintaining that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is alive.

In a subsequent video, Wajahat Saeed Khan said three senior Pakistan Army officers had raised serious concerns about the former prime minister’s condition and fate but had not provided evidence that he had died.

The journalist later walked back the claim, clarifying that his sources had not actually confirmed Khan’s death.

BIG: Senior Pakistani Journalist Wajahat S Khan claims that his sources who are three Senior Officers in Pakistani Army have said that they fear Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is dead inside prison and hence Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is hiding him from the entire country. pic.twitter.com/IDjeqFEh1s

“Let’s be very clear. They did not confirm that Imran Khan is dead," he said.

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According to the journalist, the officers had described a “profound paralysing fear that the worst may have happened or is likely to happen".

Khan said his reporting was aimed at forcing authorities to provide proof that Imran Khan was alive, rather than definitively reporting his death.

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“What did we achieve today?" he asked. “I have stirred the authorities to provide proof of life."

Journalist Claims Secrecy Surrounding Khan’s Imprisonment

Wajahat Saeed Khan alleged that the information he received suggested an unusually high level of secrecy surrounding Imran Khan’s imprisonment.

He claimed that some military personnel were concerned about the former prime minister’s fate and alleged that the military was “uncharacteristically, terrifyingly and chillingly silent and tight-lipped".

The journalist further claimed that a small group of intelligence operatives reporting directly to the army chief was overseeing the operation.

He also alleged that security arrangements at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is being held, had become increasingly militarised.

According to Khan, a military intelligence unit had assumed a significant role in the prison’s operations, while sophisticated surveillance equipment had reportedly been deployed around the facility.

Pakistan’s military public relations wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), subsequently rejected the journalist’s reporting as false.

Khan welcomed the military’s response, arguing that the statement itself indicated that Imran Khan was alive.

“I am glad that the ISPR has responded, fake or whatever, because that means Imran is alive," he said.

Imran Khan Has Remained In Jail Since 2023

Imran Khan, 72, became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018 but was removed from office in April 2022 after losing a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

He was first arrested on May 9, 2023, triggering widespread protests across Pakistan. He was arrested again on August 5, 2023, and has remained behind bars since then.

Khan was acquitted in January 2025 in cases related to official secrets and his marriage to Bushra Bibi Khan. However, he continues to serve a 14-year sentence in a corruption case. Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years in the same case.