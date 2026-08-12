Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan is currently at the centre of intense speculation following unverified claims by a Pakistani journalist suggesting he may have died in prison. The rumours have gained attention amid reports that his family members and party leaders were being denied visitation rights at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Unverified Claims Of Imran Khan's Death In Prison Surface Emmy-nominated Pakistani Journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan, who is now based in the United States made this explosive claim about Khan’s well-being. In an interview, he claimed that “three senior military sources told him that Imran Khan is no longer with us". However, Wajahat also emphasised that his sources could not independently verify the report, having only received the information through informal and unconfirmed channels.

ALSO READ: Who Is Running Pakistani Govt? US Asks Sharif To Improve Transparency In Defence Spending And Reveal 'True National Debt' The claims come at a time when Khan's family and colleagues have repeatedly complained of being denied access to the former PM amid concerns over his health. Earlier on Monday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and PTI leader Sohail Afridi claimed that more than "two million people were ready to take to the streets" if the jailed leader is not allowed to meet his party colleagues this week. Moreover, a march to Islamabad has also been announced for September 27 if "justice" is not served to Khan.

Wajahat Saeed Khan @WajSKhan says that he has been "told" by "army officers from GHQ" that Khan Sahib "might have died in the jail". For views & dollars such people can fall to any level. May Allah bless the souls of such youtubers!

Note: This is fake news pic.twitter.com/5KCgW6tOxX — Markhor Pakistan (@AabparaX) August 11, 2026 Similar Death Rumors Previously Dismissed This is the second time that such reports regarding Khan’s health have emerged. Earlier in November 2025, there were reports that the PTI founder had been moved out of Adiala jail and some even claimed that he had died. However, Adiala Jail later dismissed all such rumours, ensuring that his well-being is ensured. They had further clarified that speculation about his health is baseless. “There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail,” officials from the Rawalpindi prison had said in a statement, as reported by Geo News. “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,” the statement added.

Why Is Imran Khan Behind Bars? Khan was put behind bars in August 2023, following a series of convictions. His first major conviction came in the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of illegally selling state gifts for personal profit and failing to disclose the details in official records. This resulted in prison sentence and disqualification from holding public office. His legal troubles deepened with the cipher case, where he received additional jail time after a court ruled that he violated national secrecy laws by mishandling a classified diplomatic cable.

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