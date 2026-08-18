Islamabad/New Delhi: In a major relief to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Supreme Court has ordered him to be moved to a hospital after multiple concerns raised by his family regarding his health. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the court order came on Tuesday; his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party confirmed, adding the order should have been come earlier.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in 2022.

This is a a developing news. More details will be added.