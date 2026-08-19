A video has gone viral on the internet showing a bizarre incident on China’s metro system, where a passenger’s bucket tipped over, spilling dozens of live snakes across the train floor.

The footage, from China Pulse, shows the snakes slithering across the carriage as the passenger attempts to collect them. What surprised viewers was the calm reaction of fellow passengers, who appeared to help rather than panic.

However, what is even more shocking is that the passengers remained calm without panicking and actively assisted the man by hand-picking up the slippery creatures and returning them to the buckets over 10-15 minutes.

WATCH FULL VIDEO

Snakes escape man's bucket in Chinese metro



No one is screaming or panicking, but helping pic.twitter.com/TrHFoSSMdc — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) August 19, 2026

The incident has prompted questions about metro regulations regarding the transportation of live aquatic products, including snakes, and whether they must be carried in secure, sealed containers.

The video, reportedly from Nanjing Metro Line S3 on August 17, 2026, shows a Chinese passenger putting all the snakes back inside the bucket after it fell and spilled them across the train floor, while other metro passengers helped him out.