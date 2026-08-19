- Live snakes spilled from bucket on China metro.
- Passengers calmly helped collect the snakes.
- Incident raises questions on metro animal transport rules.
A video has gone viral on the internet showing a bizarre incident on China’s metro system, where a passenger’s bucket tipped over, spilling dozens of live snakes across the train floor.
The footage, from China Pulse, shows the snakes slithering across the carriage as the passenger attempts to collect them. What surprised viewers was the calm reaction of fellow passengers, who appeared to help rather than panic.
However, what is even more shocking is that the passengers remained calm without panicking and actively assisted the man by hand-picking up the slippery creatures and returning them to the buckets over 10-15 minutes.
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Snakes escape man's bucket in Chinese metro— RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) August 19, 2026
No one is screaming or panicking, but helping pic.twitter.com/TrHFoSSMdc
The incident has prompted questions about metro regulations regarding the transportation of live aquatic products, including snakes, and whether they must be carried in secure, sealed containers.
The video, reportedly from Nanjing Metro Line S3 on August 17, 2026, shows a Chinese passenger putting all the snakes back inside the bucket after it fell and spilled them across the train floor, while other metro passengers helped him out.
The unusual scene quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing disbelief at how calmly the passengers responded. Instead of moving away from the snakes or causing a commotion, several passengers can be seen helping to gather the animals and place them back into the containers.
Meanwhile, live edible aquatic products, including fish, eels/huangshan, crabs, shrimp, shellfish, etc., are treated more flexibly in some cities as food items rather than “pets,” but only under strict packaging conditions.
The incident also highlights the importance of properly securing containers when transporting live animals on public transport. A loose or poorly sealed container can quickly create a difficult situation in a crowded metro carriage, potentially putting both passengers and the animals at risk.
The video has garnered lots of views and comments from social media users, with viewers reacting to both the unexpected sight of snakes on a train and the passengers’ unusually composed response.
One user wrote, "I think screaming and panicking is the right reaction here".
Another wrote sarcastically, "In china only snakes should fear of Chinese people"