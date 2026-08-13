Canada is significantly strengthening and tightening its immigration and border systems, affecting asylum seekers, international students, temporary foreign workers, and applicants from various countries. Ottawa recently introduced new immigration measures focusing on reducing temporary resident volumes among many others. Amid this ongoing crackdown, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has advocated a stricter approach to international students.

Alberta Premier Demands Stricter Rules For International Students In a post on X, Smith called for stricter enforcement of immigration policies. She stated that international students with temporary visas should return home if they have not secured permanent residency upon graduation. Terming the student visa as a “temporary document” to study in Canada, Smith asserted that rules should be respected.

“A student visa is a temporary document to study in Canada. That was always understood. Our universities and colleges were built by Alberta taxpayers, first and foremost for Alberta students. Where there is room for international students, the terms are simple. Earn your education, then return home to build a life with it,” she wrote. “Rules are what make a fair system fair and our country needs to return to an immigration process that respects the rules,” the post added.

A student visa is a temporary document to study in Canada. That was always understood.



Our universities and colleges were built by Alberta taxpayers, first and foremost for Alberta students. Where there is room for international students, the terms are simple. Earn your… pic.twitter.com/271cT8RQnu — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) August 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Indians Become Most Deported Foreign Nationals In THIS Country; Hint: It's Not America Her remarks have reignited a broader debate in Canada regarding international education and migration. Smith’s comments highlight growing public concern over whether post-secondary schools have the structural capacity to support high enrollment. Notably, a study permit issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is required in Canada if the applicant wants to study there for more than six months.

Why Is This Concerning? Smith’s warning that a student visa is strictly a “temporary document” signals an unprecedented crisis for Indian students as it permanently breaks the traditional, expected pathway from a Canadian college degree to Permanent Residency (PR). Her statement also comes amid reports that Canada deported 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, putting the figure on track to surpass the last six years' record.

According to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the number of Indians removed from the North American country in the first half of this year is already nearly 88 per cent of the 3,779 removed during the whole of 2025, which was itself a record high.

Notably, Indians emerged as the largest nationality among those removed from Canada in the first half of 2026, overtaking Mexicans with 1,573 deportations. Mexico topped Canada's list of nationalities for deportations in each of the last five years, with India ranking second during that period. Canada routinely deports Indian nationals primarily due to non-compliance with immigration rules, rejected asylum or refugee claims, visa overstays and visa fraud scams.

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