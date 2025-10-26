In a breakthrough of biomimetic innovation, Chinese researchers have revealed a jellyfish-like underwater robot capable of stealthy marine operations. The completely see-through bionic drone, nicknamed the "Ghost Jellyfish" or "Underwater Phantom," can glide quietly across the ocean while merging nearly seamlessly with its surroundings.

Developed by a team led by Professor Tao Kai from the Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, the compact device measures just 120 millimetres in diameter and weighs 56 grams. Its design is so realistic that it can move among real jellyfish without being noticed.

Built for Stealth and Sustainability The Ghost Jellyfish employs an electrostatic hydraulic actuator that mimics a jellyfish's native propulsion system, reports China's Science and Technology Daily. The mechanism, which allows the robot to "swim" using fluid, pulsating movements and takes only 28.5 milliwatts of power, less than a standard LED bulb.

Constructed of a hydrogel electrode material, the tentacles and body are flexible, soft, and almost invisible underwater. The structure minimises noise and environmental disruption, and it is perfect for stealthy surveillance, ecosystem monitoring, and infrastructure inspection in vulnerable aquatic environments.

Professor Tao added that the robot's energy efficiency, quiet operation, and natural motion make it particularly well-suited for long-duration deep-sea missions. "It can track the sea environment without bothering marine life — something conventional underwater drones cannot easily do," he said.

AI-Driven Exploration And Target Recognition The bionic jellyfish is not only stealthy. It has a small camera and AI processing board that allow it to identify objects and fly autonomously. Employing embedded machine learning algorithms, the drone can steadily hover in turbulent water conditions and detect underwater targets accurately.

During a CCTV demonstration, scientists demonstrated the robot recognizing symbols and small marine animals such as clownfish. It featured its independent real-time environmental sensing and target tracking capabilities in the segment. ALSO READ: DTU Students Develop Robotic Rover, Drone To Rapidly Access Injured In Disaster New Era In Bioinspired Robotics The Ghost Jellyfish is one aspect of a larger effort by Chinese scientists to create bioinspired robots for scientific and strategic use. Other Northwestern Polytechnical University innovations in recent years include robotic birds, mechanical locusts, and gecko-inspired climbers.

ALSO READ: Indian Army Begins Procurement Of Indigenous ‘SAKSHAM’ Anti-Drone Grid To Boost Airspace Security | Key Features Tao's lab, formally the Ministry of Education's Key Laboratory of Micro and Nano Systems for Aerospace, has been a leader in creating micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). The most recent breakthrough, shows China's increasing ability to produce self-navigating systems for complicated underground missions.