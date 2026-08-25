A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III became a hot topic for speculation and theories after it secretly landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on Tuesday. According to media reports, the plane was carrying CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who has arrived in Moscow for high-level talks with Russian officials.

The Boeing aircraft with US registration number 07-7181 on the tail landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at around 07:00 GMT on Tuesday morning after flying directly from Latvia's capital Riga, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24 and news agency Reuters.

A convoy of US diplomatic vehicles was also reportedly seen near the plane at the airport, which indicated some high-level official had visited Russia.

CIA chief represented Trump administration

According to Axios and CBS News reports, US officials revealed that Ratcliffe has travelled to Moscow to meet with Russian officials. He departed from Washington on Sunday and first arrived in Latvia.

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He then travelled from Riga to Moscow. If officially confirmed, this trip would be Ratcliffe's first known visit to Russia since taking over as CIA Director. It would also be the first high-level visit to Moscow by a top Trump administration official since January.